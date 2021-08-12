Trending:
Webb expected to start as San Francisco hosts Colorado

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (51-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (73-41, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (10-8, 3.36 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (5-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -174, Rockies +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will meet on Thursday.

The Giants are 37-17 on their home turf. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .421.

The Rockies are 13-42 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Rockies won the last meeting 6-5. Jon Gray notched his fourth victory and Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Colorado. Logan Webb took his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 19 home runs and is slugging .542.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 60 RBIs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .256 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .296 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Anthony DeSclafani: (shoulder), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Evan Longoria: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Brendan Rodgers: (hand), Chris Owings: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

