Wednesday’s Olympic Medalists

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 8:00 pm
MARATHON SWIMMING

Women’s 10km

GOLD_Ana Marcela Cunha, Brazil

SILVER_Sharon van Rouwendaal, Netherlands

BRONZE_Kareena Lee, Australia

