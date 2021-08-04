On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 3:00 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Khris Davis on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Sal Romano from Nashville (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Eric Lauer on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Transferred RHP Chase De Jong from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Steven Brault from the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Jaden Springer.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Michael Dereus. Wailved OLB Chauncey Rivers.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated S Andrew Adams from the COVID-19 list. Waived DB Nate Meadors with an injury designation.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB B.W. Webb and TE Joshua Perkins. Waived CB Tim Harris and TE Josh Pederson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Jordan Kyrou to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Recalled D Jacob Greene from Loudoun United (USL).

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT — Named Tyler Shewmaker men’s basketball assistant coach.

