Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHPs Marcus Diplan and Dusten Knight from Norfolk (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Designated RHP Shaun Anderson and INF Domingo Leyba for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Matt Barnes from the COVID-19 list. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Worcester (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 60-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Selected the contract of LHP Packy Naughton from Salt Lake (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Salt Lake.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Pressly from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Bryan Abreau to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated 3B Emmanuel Rivera from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Zimmer on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of LHP Packy Naughton. Optioned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Ralph Garza Jr. off waivers from Houston and optioned him to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Khris Davis on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Scranton/WilkesBarre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Dane Dunning on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 3. Recalled RHP Demarcus Evans from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Placed OF David Dahl on unconditional release waivers.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Joakim on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 3. Recalled LHP Tayler Saucedo from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Michael Feliz to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Robert Stephenson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated INF Deven Marrero for assignment. Reinstated RHP Paul Campbell from the restricted list. Reinstated INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Sal Romano from Nashville (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Eric Lauer on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Edwin Diaz on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Damon Jones from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned C Rafael Marchan to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Transferred RHP Chase De Jong from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Steven Brault from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Shea Spitzbarth to Indianapolis. Activated LHP Anthony Banda.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released INF Jackson Pritchard.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Riley Ottesen.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Alex Carrillo.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach Lauson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jalen Johnson.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Alen Smailagic.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Jalen Green.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Chris Duarte to a Rookie Scale Contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Alfonzo McKinnie.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Jaden Springer and C Andre Drummond.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Cody Zeller.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived C Aron Baynes.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Ryan Pope.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Sterling Hofrichter on IR.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Michael Dereus. Waived OLB Chauncey Rivers. Activated CB Iman Marshall.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Caleb Benenoch.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Doug Middleton. Waived FB Mason Stokke.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Alec Ogletree. Placed LB Christian Jones, LS Pat Scales, DT Eddie Goldman and OL Elijah Wilkinson on the COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released OLB Reggie Gilbert.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OT Cody Conway with an injury designation.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Josh Avery. Activated LB Ryan Wilborn from the COVID_19 list. Activated TE Josiah Deguara from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DL Taven Bryan on the COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated RB Darwin Thompson from the COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OT Jeremiah Poutasi.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated WR Tutu Atwell from the COVID_19 list. Waived G Jamil Demby. Signed G Jeremiah Kolone.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander and LB Kwon Alexander. Placed CB Keith Washington on IR. Activated K Will Lutz from the non-football injury list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Tommy Stevens. Placed RB Mike Weber on IR. Signed WR Andy Jones.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Josh Johnson. Waived LB Brendon White.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated S Andrew Adams from the COVID-19 list. Waived DB Nate Meadors with an injury designation.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DB Demarkus Acy and OT Anthony Cole with injury designations.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB B.W. Webb and TE Joshua Perkins. Waived CB Tim Harris and TE Josh Pederson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Marian Studenic to a one-year, two-way contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Victor Mete to a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Jordan Kyrou to a two-year contract. Signed F Zach Sanford to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL — Denied Chicago Fire FC’s appeal of the red card issued to D Wyatt Omsberg in the 34th minute of a Aug. 1 match against Philadelphia Union.

D.C. UNITED — Recalled D Jacob Greene from Loudoun United (USL).

COLLEGE

PURDUE — Named David Elson men’s football quality control and Mel Mills football director of player development.

VANDERBILT — Named Tyler Shewmaker men’s basketball assistant coach.

