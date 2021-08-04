Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of RHPs Marcus Diplan and Dusten Knight from Norfolk (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Designated RHP Shaun Anderson and INF Domingo Leyba for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Matt Barnes from the COVID-19 list. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Worcester (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 60-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Selected the contract of LHP Packy Naughton from Salt Lake (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Salt Lake.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Pressly from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Bryan Abreau to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated 3B Emmanuel Rivera from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Zimmer on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Ralph Garza Jr. off waivers from Houston and optioned him to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Khris Davis on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Scranton/WilkesBarre. Returned OF Greg Allen to Scanton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Evan Phillips on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Dane Dunning on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 3. Recalled RHP Demarcus Evans from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Placed OF David Dahl on unconditional release waivers.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Joakim Soria on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 3. Recalled LHP Tayler Saucedo from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Michael Feliz to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Robert Stephenson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Hamels on a major league contract. Designated RHP Yefry Ramirez for assignment. Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Darien Nunez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Cole Hamels to ACL Dodgers (Arizona Complex League).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated INF Deven Marrero for assignment. Reinstated RHP Paul Campbell from the restricted list. Reinstated INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the IL. Sent RHP Preston Guilmet outright to Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Sal Romano from Nashville (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Eric Lauer on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Edwin Diaz on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Damon Jones from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned C Rafael Marchan to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Transferred RHP Chase De Jong from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Steven Brault from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Shea Spitzbarth to Indianapolis. Activated LHP Anthony Banda.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Dinelson Lamet to Lake Elsinore (Low-A West) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Tommy La Stella from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 3. Designated LHP Conner Menez for assignment.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released INF Jackson Pritchard.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Riley Ottesen.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Alex Carrillo.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach Lauson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jalen Johnson to a Rookie Scale Contract. Signed G Sharife Cooper to a two-way contract.

DENVER NUGGETS Signed G Nah’Shon Hyland.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Alen Smailagic.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Jalen Green.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Chris Duarte to a rookie scale contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Alfonzo McKinnie.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Jaden Springer and C Andre Drummond.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Cody Zeller.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived C Aron Baynes.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Corey Kispert.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Ryan Pope.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Sterling Hofrichter on IR.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Michael Dereus. Waived OLB Chauncey Rivers. Activated CB Iman Marshall.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Caleb Benenoch.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Doug Middleton. Waived FB Mason Stokke.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Alec Ogletree. Placed LB Christian Jones, LS Pat Scales, DT Eddie Goldman and OL Elijah Wilkinson on the COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released OLB Reggie Gilbert.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OT Cody Conway with an injury designation. Signed CB Salvion Smith.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Josh Avery. Activated LB Ryan Wilborn from the COVID_19 list. Activated TE Josiah Deguara from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DL Taven Bryan on the COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated RB Darwin Thompson from the COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OT Jeremiah Poutasi and DT Gerald McCoy.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated WR Tutu Atwell from the COVID_19 list. Waived G Jamil Demby. Signed G Jeremiah Kolone.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Adonis Alexander and LB Kwon Alexander. Placed CB Keith Washington on IR. Activated K Will Lutz from the non-football injury list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Tommy Stevens. Placed RB Mike Weber on IR. Signed WR Andy Jones.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Josh Johnson. Waived LB Brendon White.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated S Andrew Adams from the COVID-19 list. Waived DB Nate Meadors with an injury designation.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DB Demarkus Acy and OT Anthony Cole with injury designations.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB B.W. Webb and TE Joshua Perkins. Waived CB Tim Harris and TE Josh Pederson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Marian Studenic to a one-year, two-way contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Victor Mete to a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Jordan Kyrou to a two-year contract. Signed F Zach Sanford to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL — Denied Chicago Fire FC’s appeal of the red card issued to D Wyatt Omsberg in the 34th minute of a Aug. 1 match against Philadelphia Union.

D.C. UNITED — Recalled D Jacob Greene from Loudoun United (USL).

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Daniel Crisostomo to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

PURDUE — Named David Elson men’s football quality control and Mel Mills football director of player development.

VANDERBILT — Named Tyler Shewmaker men’s basketball assistant coach.

