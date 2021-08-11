Wednesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to August 8. Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple0-A East). Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Birminham (Double-A South) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to Omaha (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Clay Holmes on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the 60-day IL. Designated C Kevan Smith for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on thew 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Sean Nolin from Rochester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Sam Clay to Rochester. Transferred RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Anderson DeLeon to the active list. Placed RHP Hunter Caudelle on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Josh Bynes. Waived S Lano Hill after activating him from the COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Javon Leake. Waived RB Michael Warren with an injury designation.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich to contract extensions through 2026.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Myron Mitchell from the COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Donald Payne. Released WR Kevin White.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Minor league
East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed D Evan Wardley.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Nick Albano.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired F Matheus “Davo” Alvarenga de Oliveira on loan from Brazilian club, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista with a club option to purchase contract at the end of the season.

COLLEGE

HOBART — Named David Delgado and Seth Williams football assistant coaches and Michael Green and Matt Fleischacker defensive coordinators.

