Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Tanner Scott from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to August 8. Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple0-A East). Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Birminham (Double-A South) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Akil Baddo on the 7-day IL. Placed OF Derek Hill on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Zack Short from toledo. Selected the contract of INF Renato Nunez from Toledo and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to Omaha (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Clay Holmes on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP J.J. Wendelken off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the 60-day IL. Designated C Kevan Smith for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on thew 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Sean Nolin from Rochester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Sam Clay to Rochester. Transferred RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Anderson DeLeon to the active list. Placed RHP Hunter Caudelle on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Augie Gallardo.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Nate Roe.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Matt Valin.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Traded F Al-Frouq Amino to San Antonio in exchange for G DeMar DeRozan, F Thaddeus Young and a draft consideration.

DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed G Will Barton.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Josh Bynes. Waived S Lano Hill after activating him from the COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Javon Leake. Waived RB Michael Warren with an injury designation.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich to contract extensions through 2026.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Myron Mitchell from the COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Elijah Qualls. Released DL R.J. McIntosh and WR Derrick Dillon.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Donald Payne. Released WR Kevin White.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes.

HOCKEY Minor league East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed D Evan Wardley.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Nick Albano.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Named Patrick Ouckama academy director.

FC DALLAS — Loaned F Dante Sealy to PSV Eindhoven for the remainder of the 2021 season with an option to buy and extended his contract through the 2024 season with club options for 2025 and 2026.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired F Matheus “Davo” Alvarenga de Oliveira on loan from Brazilian club, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista with a club option to purchase contract at the end of the season.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Named Brock Keener baseball volunteer assistant coach.

HOBART — Named David Delgado and Seth Williams football assistant coaches and Michael Green and Matt Fleischacker defensive coordinators.

