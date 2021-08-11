Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Tanner Scott from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Christian Vazquez on bereavement list. Recalled C connor Wong from Worcester (Triple-A East). Placed CF Alex Verdugo on the restricted list.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to August 8. Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple0-A East). Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Birminham (Double-A South) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Akil Baddo on the 7-day IL. Placed OF Derek Hill on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Zack Short from toledo. Selected the contract of INF Renato Nunez from Toledo and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to Omaha (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Kyle Zimmer to Omaha on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Clay Holmes on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP A.J. Cole to Dunedin (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Ross Stripling on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Connor Overton from Buffalo and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Patrick Murphy for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP J.J. Wendelken off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Reno (Triple-A West). Reassinged RHP Seth Frankoff to the minor leagues. Optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the 60-day IL. Designated C Kevan Smith for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred RHP Art Warren from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned 1B Alex Blandino to Louisville (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Edwin Uceta from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Mookie Betts on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 8.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent OF Jesus Sanchez to Jacksonville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP John Curtiss and LHP Angel Perdomo on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Justin Topa from the 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Hoby Milner from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Aaron Ashby to Nashville. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Connor Sadzeck on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Seranthony Dominguez to Reading (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon and LF Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. Optioned LHP Damon Jones to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Daniel Hudson from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RF Luis Gonzalez off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. Recalled SS Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Sean Nolin from Rochester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Sam Clay to Rochester. Transferred RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Anderson DeLeon to the active list. Placed RHP Hunter Caudelle on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Augie Gallardo.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Nate Roe.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Matt Valin.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Traded F Al-Frouq Amino to San Antonio in exchange for G DeMar DeRozan, F Thaddeus Young and a draft consideration. Re-signed G Javonte Green. Signed C Tony Bradley.

DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed G Will Barton.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Re-signed F Mike Muscala.

TORONTO RAPTORS ) Signed G Isaac Bonga.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed G Jared Butler.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Demetrius Harris, DLs Margus Hunt, Jack Crawford and Josh Mauro. Waived Ss Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge, OL Ryan Pope and TE Cary Angeline. Placed WR Andy isabella on the COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Josh Bynes. Waived S Lano Hill after activating him from the COVID-19 list then released him from the non-football injury list with an injury settlement.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Javon Leake. Waived RB Michael Warren with an injury designation.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Darius Jackson. Waived WR Damon Hazelton. Placed DB Bradley Roby on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich to contract extensions through 2026.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT Ethan Westbrooks. Waived DB Shaun Crawford. Activated LB Divine Deablo from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed WR Trey Quinn on IR.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed OT Ryan Pope of waivers from Arizona.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Myron Mitchell from the COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Michael Walker on IR.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Elijah Qualls and DT Willie Henry. Waived DL R.J. McIntosh and WR Derrick Dillon. Waived LB Cale Garrett.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Donald Payne and S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Released WR Kevin White. Waived DB Tim Harris from IR with an injury settlement.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Lakiem Williams. Released DE Aldon Smith.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Gabe Holmes. Placed TE Donnie Ernsberger on IR.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Winnipeg DB Noah Hallett for a high and unnecessary hit in a game against Hamilton on Aug. 5. Fined BC Lions LB Jordan Williams for a high-hit on Saskatchewan QB Cody Fajardo in a game on Aug. 6. Fine Edmonton OL David Beard for a chopblock in a game against Ottawa on Aug. 7.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Sam Reinhart to a three-year contract.

Minor league East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed D Evan Wardley.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Nick Albano.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Named Patrick Ouckama academy director.

FC DALLAS — Loaned F Dante Sealy to PSV Eindhoven for the remainder of the 2021 season with an option to buy and extended his contract through the 2024 season with club options for 2025 and 2026.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired F Matheus “Davo” Alvarenga de Oliveira on loan from Brazilian club, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista with a club option to purchase contract at the end of the season.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed tecnical director Ned Grabavoy to a multi-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

GEORGETOWN — Named Brock Keener baseball volunteer assistant coach.

HOBART — Named David Delgado and Seth Williams football assistant coaches and Michael Green and Matt Fleischacker defensive coordinators.

