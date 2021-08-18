Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Zack Burdi off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Norfolk (Triple- A East). Designated LHP Ryan Hartman for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to Worcester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LF Akil Baddoo and CF Derek Hill to Toledo (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Reinstated Isaac Paredes from th 10-day IL and optioned him to Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHPs Aaron Slegers and Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP James Hoyt to Salt Lake. Placed LHP Patrick Sandoval on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 15.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Nick Vincent for release or assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Gil, OF Jonathan Davis and RHP Nick Nelson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Trey Amburgey from his rehab assignment and the 10-day injured list then optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Reinstated INF Anthony Rizzo from the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Chris Bassitt on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Paul Blackburn from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated LHP Ryan Yarbrough from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Chris Ellis for assignment. Sent RHPS J.P. Feyereisen and Ryan Thompson to Durham (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Tim Mayza from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Kevin Smith from Buffalo (Triple-A East) and has activated him for today’s game. Placed RHP Alek Manoah on the bereavement list. Designated RHP Rafael Dolis for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Adrian Sampson from Iowa (Triple-A East). Designated OF Johneshwy Fargas for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Chi Chi González from the COVID-19 IL. Placed OF Yonathan Daza on the 10-day IL. Transferred INF/OF Chris Owings to the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Peter Lambert to Spokane (High-A West) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Chance Sisco Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Yennsy Díaz Syracuse.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Justin Miller on the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Matt Strahm on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jake Arrieta from El Paso (Triple-A West). Announced Edwin Rodriguez will be stepping down from his position as manager of El Paso Chihuahuas, effective immediately. Pitching coach Eric Junge will serve as manager for the for the remainder of the 2021 season.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULSS — Signed G Ayo Dosunmu and C Marco Simonovic.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Daulton Hommes to a two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived G Rayjon Tucker.

Women’s National Basketball Association

SEATTLE STORM — Signed F Cierra Burdick to a rest of season contract and released her from her 7-day contract.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson and G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to a ROS contract and released them from their 7-day contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Reggie Walker.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed DL Eli Ankou.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Walter Palmore. Placed OT Matt Kaskey, DT Mike Panasiuk and LB Nate Hall on the injured reserve list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed CB Michael Joseph and LB Ledarius Mack on the injured reserve list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Anthony Hines III on the injured reserve list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RB LeVante Bellamy and DT Deyon Sizer on the injured reserve list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OLB Rashod Berry and QB Jordan Ta’amu. Released LS Don Muhlbach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Jake Dolegala. Released CB Stanford Samuels III. Placed TE Isaac Nauta and WR DeAndre Thompkins on the injured reserve list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released OT Roderick Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed CB Nick Nelson and WR Quartney Davis on the injured reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Josh Imatorbhebhe on the injured reserve list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Evan Baylis and WR Antonio Callaway on the injured reserve list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Jaytlin Askew on the injured reserve list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed TE Troy Fumagalli on the reserve injured list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Brian Mills and Natrell Jamerson, WR Kevin White, OTs Jordan Mills Caleb Benenoch. Waived CB Adonis Alexander and OT Michael Brown due to injury and also WR Jake Lampman and DB Lawrence Woods.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Jarren Williams on the injured reserve list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Austin Walter and DT Michael Dwumfour on the injured reserve list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OT Casey Tucker, C Luke Juriga and RB Kerryon Johnson on the injured reserve list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed C Donell Stanley on the injured reserve list. Waived DB Raven Greene and OT Brandon Walton.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Jamal Carter.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Named Noah Beck and Cobi Jones (MLS) and Juanpa Zurita and Jorge Campos (Liga MX), as guest coaches for the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

MLS INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL — Rescinded the one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Austin FC’s D Julio Cascante in the match against Real Salt Lake on Aug. 14.

COLLEGE

EMORY & HENRY — Named Noah Arni assistant director of strength & conditioning.

MILWAUKEE — Named Austin Hansen as men’s basketball assistant coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Mike Embry assistant coach with the track & field programs.

