Wednesday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Konner Wade to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Conner Greene from Norfolk.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Niko Goodrum to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 3B Alex Bregman from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jacob Wilson to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Jonathan Davis to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jack Flaherty on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez from Memphis (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson for the remainder of the season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Luq Barcoo.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Steven Sims.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tegray Scales. Waived CB Robert Jackson. Activated K Cody Parkey from IR.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated K Greg Zuerlein from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LS Steven Wirtel.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded RB Sony Michel to Los Angeles Rams.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated TE Kyle Rudolph from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Ryan Martin assistant general manager and general manager of Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Jon Scheer director of scouting.

COLLEGE

PRINCETON — Named John Mack athletic director.

