Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Konner Wade to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Conner Greene from Norfolk.
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Niko Goodrum to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 3B Alex Bregman from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jacob Wilson to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Jonathan Davis to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jack Flaherty on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez from Memphis (Triple-A East).
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson for the remainder of the season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Luq Barcoo.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Steven Sims.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tegray Scales. Waived CB Robert Jackson. Activated K Cody Parkey from IR.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated K Greg Zuerlein from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LS Steven Wirtel.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded RB Sony Michel to Los Angeles Rams.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated TE Kyle Rudolph from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Ryan Martin assistant general manager and general manager of Hartford (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Jon Scheer director of scouting.
PRINCETON — Named John Mack athletic director.
