Western & Southern Open Results

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 1:02 pm
Wednesday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $3,028,140

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Pablo Carreno Busta (7), Spain, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-5.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (12), Canada, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-1, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Bianca Andreescu (7), Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (7), Brazil, 6-2, 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

