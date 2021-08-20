Western & Southern Open Results

On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 12:22 pm
Friday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $1,835,490

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Friday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Barbora Krejcikova (9), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

