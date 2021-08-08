Wheeler throws 2-hitter, first-place Phillies beat Mets 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11, Bryce Harper homered and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies finished off a three-game sweep for their eighth straight victory, 3-0 over the fading New York Mets on Sunday.

Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto also homered to help the Phillies move 2 1/2 games ahead of the Mets in the NL East. The streak is Philadelphia’s longest since winning eight straight in July 2010.

The Mets got a pregame pep talk in the clubhouse from owner Steve Cohen before losing for the seventh time in eight tries. New York arrived at Citizens Bank Park this weekend leading the division.

Following an emotional ceremony to retire the jersey of Roy Halladay, Wheeler (10-6) pitched like the late Hall of Famer.

Wheeler gave up a double to Brandon Nimmo to start the game and then retired 22 consecutive batters until Michael Conforto walked in the eighth. Nimmo singled with one out in the ninth and Wheeler soon struck out slumping slugger Pete Alonso for his fourth career complete game, three of them shutouts.

Wheeler walked only one. He threw 80 of his 108 pitches for strikes.

Taijuan Walker (7-7) was the loser.

DODGERS 8, ANGELS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his first home run against the Los Angeles Angels since they released him in May, sending Walker Buehler and the Dodgers to the victory.

Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled mightily this season, homered for the second straight game, helping the World Series champions take two of three at Dodger Stadium in the Freeway Series.

Trea Turner, making his second start as the leadoff batter for the Dodgers since being acquired with Max Scherzer in a trade with Washington, scored twice.

The 41-year-old Pujols hit a two-run homer in the second inning, connecting as a pinch-hitter for Justin Turner, who exited with left groin discomfort. Pujols has 14 homers this season — nine in a Dodgers uniform — and 676 overall.

Buehler (12-2) pitched six strong innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight. He worked around four walks.

Reid Detmers (0-2) was the loser.

MARINERS 2, YANKEES 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle bullpen combined on a six-hitter, Kyle Seager doubled to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and the Mariners avoided a four-game sweep, beating New York.

The Yankees had won five in a row. They lost for only the third time in 13 games, ending a tightly contested series between playoff contenders.

New York rookie starter Luis Gil pitched two-hit ball for five scoreless innings, striking out eight. In his big league debut Tuesday against Baltimore, he threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits and fanning six.

Kikuchi and relievers Casey Sadler, Paul Sewald (7-3) and Drew Steckenrider combined to strike out 12, with Steckenrider pitching the final two innings for his fourth save.

Lucas Luetge (4-2) was the loser.

BLUE JAYS 9, RED SOX 8

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning and Toronto overcame a five-run deficit to beat Boston.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run drive to help the Blue Jays finish 9-2 on their first homestand in Canada since September 2019. Guerrero has 35 homers.

J.D. Martinez had four hits and three RBIs in his return to the Boston lineup after being reinstated from the COVID-19 list.

Rafael Dolis (2-3) pitched 1 1/2 innings for the win and Jordan Romano finished for his 10th save in 11 chances. Red Sox closer Matt Barnes (6-4) was the loser.

GIANTS 5, BREWERS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and San Francisco beat Milwaukee to take two of three in the series between division leaders.

Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris. Darin Ruf also homered for the Brewers.

Tony Watson (4-3) was the winner and Zack Littell earned his first save of the season. Brad Boxberger (4-3) was the loser.

Omar Narváez homered for Milwaukee.

REDS 3, PIRATES 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer had another key hit and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh for a four-game sweep.

Nick Castellanos added a double and scored as playoff-chasing Cincinnati continued its dominance of the Pirates, improving to 9-1 against them this season. Dating to last season, the Reds have won 13 of 14 games from Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati is a season-high 10 games over .500.

Mahle (9-3) allowed six hits without walk in seven innings. Mychal Givens earned his second save of the season. Bryse Wilson (2-5) was the loser.

Ke’Bryan Hayes homered for Pittsburgh.

RAYS 9, ORIOLES 6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brett Phillips capped his first career two-homer game with a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for a three-game sweep.

After Orioles starter Jorge López flustered Tampa Bay’s potent offense for six innings, the AL East-leading Rays feasted on Baltimore’s shoddy bullpen to erase a 5-2 deficit and soar a season-high 24 games over .500.

JT Chargois (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief, Tampa Bay is 11-1 against the last-place Orioles this season, outscoring them 94-48.

Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore. Paul Fry (4-5) was the loser.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall hit two-run homers off Patrick Corbin, Max Fried pitched six strong innings and Atlanta beat Washington.

Corbin (6-11) has allowed 27 homers, most in the National League, and is 0-4 with a 7.22 ERA in his last five starts. The lefty has lost his last five starts against Atlanta.

Fried (9-7) stranded runners on first and third to end the sixth. He allowed seven hits and one run with one walk and five strikeouts.

Chris Martin faced five batters in the ninth for the Braves, earning a shaky first save in three chances.

TWINS 7, ASTROS 5

HOUSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sanó also hit a home run and Minnesota beat Houston.

Kenta Maeda (5-4) allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings. He won for the first time since July 4. Alex Colomé pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Lance McCullers Jr. (9-3) allowed four runs on a season-high eight hits with four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Houston has lost four of its last five games.

Carlos Correa homered for Houston.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miguel Cabrera got a planned day off in pursuit of his 500th career home run, and Cleveland, sparked by Bradley Zimmer’s tie-breaking home run in the seventh, beat Detroi.

Cabrera, who has 498 homers, didn’t play as part of Detroit manager A.J. Hinch’s plan to help his slugger get through the season. The Tigers are off Monday and Cabrera will return to the lineup Tuesday in Baltimore.

Derek Hill’s first major league home run in the second inning helped Detroit build a 5-2 lead, but Cleveland rallied and went ahead on Zimmer’s two-run homer off Erasmo Ramírez (1-1). Owen Miller also homered for the Indians.

Bryan Shaw (5-5) pitched a scoreless seventh. Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his second save of the series and 16th of the season.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Starling Marte went 4 for 5 with an RBI, Seth Brown homered and Oakland beat Texas to complete a three-game sweep.

Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie each drove in two runs for Oakland. The A’s have won four straight games to move into the top AL wild-card spot.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered for Texas, which lost its 14th consecutive road game, two shy of the franchise record. The Rangers have lost six straight games overall.

A’s rookie right-hander James Kaprielian (6-4) pitched six strong innings, allowing two runs on three hits. Lou Trivino pitched a scoreless ninth for his 18th save.

Jordan Lyles (5-9) was the loser. Kiner-Falefa homered for Texas.

PADRES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell struck out 13 over seven sharp innings, Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in both runs and San Diego beat Madison Bumgarner and Arizona,

Snell (6-4) did not allow a hit until the fifth and won a second straight start for the first time this season. The left-hander tied his longest outing since joining the Padres this year, yielding just two hits and walking three. Mark Melancon worked around a double by Kole Calhoun in the ninth for his 33rd save.

Bumgarner (6-7) allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings.

ROCKIES 13, MARLINS 8

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-best seven RBIs to help Colorado beat Miami for a three-game sweep.

Connor Joe also had two homers, including the first pinch-hit home run of his career, and Dom Nunez and Sam Hilliard also connected for the Rockies. Colorado hit 11 homers in outscoring the Marlins 34-14 over the three games.

Miami’s Alex Jackson had a three-run homer in the eighth, Jesús Aguilar went deep in the ninth and had three RBIs.

Kyle Freeland (3-6) was the winner. David Hess (2-2) took the loss.

