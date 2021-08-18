Trending:
White’s sliding finish in 74th sends Whitecaps past Austin

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brian White had a sliding finish in the 74th minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Vancouver (4-7-8) entered having drawn five straight matches — one shy of tying a MLS record. Austin (4-11-4) avoided a shutout for just the fourth time in its last 15 matches.

Jakob Nerwinski tied it at 1 for Vancouver in the 52nd minute by getting a foot on a loose ball in front of the net following a blocked header.

Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver came out of his area to defend a counter attack, and Ryan Gauld slid it across the goal to an unmarked White at the back post for the winner.

Alexander Ring headed in Sebastián Driussi’s corner kick in the 37th for Austin. It was the team’s 14th goal this season.

