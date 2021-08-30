Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|76
|54
|.585
|_
|Boston
|75
|57
|.568
|_
|Oakland
|72
|59
|.550
|2½
|Seattle
|70
|61
|.534
|4½
|Toronto
|68
|61
|.527
|5½
___
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 4, Seattle 2
Boston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Toronto 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 2, Detroit 1
Cleveland 7, Boston 5
Seattle 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 10-6) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|82
|49
|.626
|_
|Cincinnati
|71
|61
|.538
|_
|San Diego
|69
|62
|.527
|1½
|St. Louis
|66
|63
|.512
|3½
|Philadelphia
|66
|64
|.508
|4
___
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0
Miami 6, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Lester 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-13), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-9) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
