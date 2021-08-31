Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|76
|55
|.580
|_
|Boston
|75
|58
|.564
|_
|Oakland
|72
|59
|.550
|2
|Toronto
|69
|61
|.531
|4½
|Seattle
|70
|62
|.530
|4½
___
Monday’s Games
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Houston 4, Seattle 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-14) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-6) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|83
|49
|.629
|_
|Cincinnati
|71
|62
|.534
|_
|San Diego
|70
|62
|.530
|½
|St. Louis
|67
|63
|.515
|2½
|Philadelphia
|67
|64
|.511
|3
|New York
|65
|67
|.492
|5½
___
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 7, Washington 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3
San Diego 7, Arizona 5
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 11-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Darvish 7-8) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 8-6) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments