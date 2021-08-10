Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Williams sisters, Kenin withdraw from Cincinnati tournament

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 8:40 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin on Tuesday withdrew from the upcoming Western & Southern Open.

Kenin and Serena Williams are hampered by injuries. The reason for Venus Williams’ withdrawal was not disclosed.

They join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as high-profile stars who’ve withdrawn from the Cincinnati event, which starts Saturday.

Serena Williams has not competed at any tournament since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon after injuring her right leg on June 29.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Serena Williams said she hopes to be back on the court “very soon.” Kenin, a 2019 semifinalist in Cincinnati, said she is rehabbing a foot injury and hoping to be able to play in the U.S. Open later this month.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Feds Feed Families team sponsors a Day of Giving