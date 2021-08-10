Williams sisters, Kenin withdraw from Cincinnati tournament

CINCINNATI (AP) — Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin on Tuesday withdrew from the upcoming Western & Southern Open.

Kenin and Serena Williams are hampered by injuries. The reason for Venus Williams’ withdrawal was not disclosed.

They join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as high-profile stars who’ve withdrawn from the Cincinnati event, which starts Saturday.

Serena Williams has not competed at any tournament since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon after injuring her right leg on June 29.

Serena Williams said she hopes to be back on the court “very soon.” Kenin, a 2019 semifinalist in Cincinnati, said she is rehabbing a foot injury and hoping to be able to play in the U.S. Open later this month.

