Willock joins Newcastle, Vestergaard to Leicester in EPL

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 12:31 pm
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle signed Joe Willock from Arsenal for a reported fee of around $35 million on Friday after the midfielder spent a successful spell on loan at the northeast club last season.

The 21-year-old Willock scored for Newcastle in each of the last seven Premier League matches of last season.

That was his first stint away from Arsenal, which he joined as a kid.

“I’m absolutely delighted to secure our No. 1 target,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said. “We have had to be patient and persistent, but it has been worth the wait to bring Joe back.”

Willock will not be available for Newcastle’s opening match of the Premier League season, at home to West Ham on Sunday.

Also in the Premier League, Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard joined Leicester from Southampton for a reported $20.8 million, easing the team’s issues at center back following injuries to Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

