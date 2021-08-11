On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Winnipeg Jets avoid arbitration, sign Pionk to 4-year deal

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 12:52 pm
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have avoided arbitraton and signed defenseman Neal Pionk to a four-year contract worth roughly $23.5 million.

The 26-year-old Pionk will earn about $5.8 million per year, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

The Jets acquired the Nebraska native in a 2019 trade with the New York Rangers. Since then, he’s scored nine goals and recorded 68 assists to lead all Jets defensemen in scoring.

A salary arbitration hearing had been set for Friday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

