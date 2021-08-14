On Air: Safe Money Radio
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 14, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 14 6 .700
Chicago 10 10 .500 4
New York 10 11 .476
Washington 8 10 .444 5
Atlanta 6 13 .316
Indiana 4 16 .200 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 5 .762
Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1
Minnesota 12 7 .632 3
Phoenix 9 10 .474 6
Dallas 9 12 .429 7
Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

