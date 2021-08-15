WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|New York
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Atlanta
|6
|14
|.300
|8½
|Indiana
|4
|16
|.200
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Seattle
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|.632
|2½
|Phoenix
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Dallas
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Los Angeles
|6
|13
|.316
|8½
___
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut 80, Dallas 59
Chicago 87, Seattle 85, OT
Phoenix 92, Atlanta 81
Las Vegas 84, Washington 83
New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
