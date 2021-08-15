Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 15 6 .714
Chicago 11 10 .524 4
New York 10 11 .476 5
Washington 8 11 .421 6
Atlanta 6 14 .300
Indiana 4 16 .200 10½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 16 6 .727
Seattle 16 6 .727
Minnesota 12 7 .632
Phoenix 10 10 .500 5
Dallas 9 13 .409 7
Los Angeles 6 13 .316

___

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 80, Dallas 59

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Chicago 87, Seattle 85, OT

Phoenix 92, Atlanta 81

Las Vegas 84, Washington 83

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 ML-Powered Next Generation Firewall -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment