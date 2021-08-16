On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 15 6 .714
Chicago 11 10 .524 4
New York 10 12 .455
Washington 8 11 .421 6
Atlanta 6 14 .300
Indiana 4 17 .190 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 16 6 .727
Seattle 16 6 .727
Minnesota 13 7 .650 2
Phoenix 10 10 .500 5
Dallas 9 13 .409 7
Los Angeles 7 13 .350 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 80, Dallas 59

Chicago 87, Seattle 85, OT

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Phoenix 92, Atlanta 81

Las Vegas 84, Washington 83

Minnesota 88, New York 78

Los Angeles 75, Indiana 70

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 NFPA 70E, Electrical Safety in the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Yellowstone National Park