WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|New York
|10
|12
|.455
|5½
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Atlanta
|6
|14
|.300
|8½
|Indiana
|4
|17
|.190
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Seattle
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Minnesota
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|Phoenix
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Dallas
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Los Angeles
|7
|13
|.350
|8
___
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut 80, Dallas 59
Chicago 87, Seattle 85, OT
Phoenix 92, Atlanta 81
Las Vegas 84, Washington 83
Minnesota 88, New York 78
Los Angeles 75, Indiana 70
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments