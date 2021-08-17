On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 15 6 .714
Chicago 11 10 .524 4
New York 10 12 .455
Washington 8 11 .421 6
Atlanta 6 14 .300
Indiana 4 17 .190 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 16 6 .727
Seattle 16 6 .727
Minnesota 13 7 .650 2
Phoenix 10 10 .500 5
Dallas 9 13 .409 7
Los Angeles 7 13 .350 8

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New senior chiefs promoted at US Navy Band