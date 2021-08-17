WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|New York
|10
|12
|.455
|5½
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Atlanta
|6
|14
|.300
|8½
|Indiana
|4
|17
|.190
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Seattle
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Minnesota
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|Phoenix
|10
|10
|.500
|5
|Dallas
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Los Angeles
|7
|13
|.350
|8
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
