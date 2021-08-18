WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Chicago
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|New York
|10
|12
|.455
|6
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Atlanta
|6
|15
|.286
|9½
|Indiana
|4
|18
|.182
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Seattle
|16
|6
|.727
|½
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|3
|Phoenix
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Dallas
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Los Angeles
|8
|13
|.381
|8
___
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 72, Minnesota 60
Dallas 80, Chicago 76
Las Vegas 93, Washington 83
Phoenix 84, Indiana 80
Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 80, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
