WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 16 6 .727
Chicago 11 11 .500 5
New York 10 12 .455 6
Washington 8 12 .400 7
Atlanta 6 15 .286
Indiana 4 18 .182 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 17 6 .739
Seattle 16 6 .727 ½
Minnesota 13 8 .619 3
Phoenix 11 10 .524 5
Dallas 10 13 .435 7
Los Angeles 8 13 .381 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 72, Minnesota 60

Dallas 80, Chicago 76

Las Vegas 93, Washington 83

Phoenix 84, Indiana 80

Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 80, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

