WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 16 6 .727 — Chicago 11 11 .500 5 New York 11 12 .478 5½ Washington 8 12 .400 7 Atlanta 6 15 .286 9½ Indiana 4 18 .182 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 17 6 .739 — Seattle 16 7 .696 1 Minnesota 13 8 .619 3 Phoenix 11 10 .524 5 Dallas 10 13 .435 7 Los Angeles 8 13 .381 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

New York 83, Seattle 79

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

