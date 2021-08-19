WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Chicago
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Atlanta
|6
|15
|.286
|9½
|Indiana
|4
|18
|.182
|12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Seattle
|16
|7
|.696
|1
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|.619
|3
|Phoenix
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Dallas
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Los Angeles
|8
|13
|.381
|8
___
Wednesday’s Games
New York 83, Seattle 79
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
