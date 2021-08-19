On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 16 6 .727
Chicago 11 11 .500 5
New York 11 12 .478
Washington 8 12 .400 7
Atlanta 6 15 .286
Indiana 4 18 .182 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 17 6 .739
Seattle 16 7 .696 1
Minnesota 13 8 .619 3
Phoenix 11 10 .524 5
Dallas 10 13 .435 7
Los Angeles 8 13 .381 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

New York 83, Seattle 79

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

