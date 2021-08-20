On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 17 6 .739
Chicago 11 11 .500
New York 11 12 .478 6
Washington 8 13 .381 8
Atlanta 6 16 .273 10½
Indiana 4 18 .182 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 17 6 .739
Seattle 16 7 .696 1
Minnesota 13 9 .591
Phoenix 12 10 .545
Dallas 10 13 .435 7
Los Angeles 9 13 .409

___

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 82, Minnesota 71

Phoenix 77, Washington 64

Los Angeles 66, Atlanta 64

Friday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 FDR Training
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Professor Janet McLeavey, the first female faculty member of the Coast Guard Academy, retires