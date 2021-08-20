WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 17 6 .739 — Chicago 11 11 .500 5½ New York 11 12 .478 6 Washington 8 13 .381 8 Atlanta 6 16 .273 10½ Indiana 4 18 .182 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 17 6 .739 — Seattle 16 7 .696 1 Minnesota 13 9 .591 3½ Phoenix 12 10 .545 4½ Dallas 10 13 .435 7 Los Angeles 9 13 .409 7½

___

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 82, Minnesota 71

Phoenix 77, Washington 64

Los Angeles 66, Atlanta 64

Friday’s Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

