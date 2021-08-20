WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Chicago
|11
|11
|.500
|5½
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|6
|Washington
|8
|13
|.381
|8
|Atlanta
|6
|16
|.273
|10½
|Indiana
|4
|18
|.182
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Seattle
|16
|7
|.696
|1
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Phoenix
|12
|10
|.545
|4½
|Dallas
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Los Angeles
|9
|13
|.409
|7½
___
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 82, Minnesota 71
Phoenix 77, Washington 64
Los Angeles 66, Atlanta 64
Friday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments