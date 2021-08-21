On Air: Safe Money Radio
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 21, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 17 6 .739
Chicago 11 11 .500
New York 11 13 .458
Washington 8 13 .381 8
Atlanta 6 16 .273 10½
Indiana 5 18 .217 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 17 6 .739
Seattle 17 7 .708 ½
Minnesota 13 9 .591
Phoenix 12 10 .545
Dallas 10 14 .417
Los Angeles 9 13 .409

Friday’s Games

Seattle 99, New York 83

Indiana 83, Dallas 81

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

