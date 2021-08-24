WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Chicago
|12
|12
|.500
|6
|New York
|11
|14
|.440
|7½
|Washington
|9
|14
|.391
|8½
|Atlanta
|6
|18
|.250
|12
|Indiana
|5
|18
|.217
|12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|2
|Phoenix
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Dallas
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Los Angeles
|10
|14
|.417
|7
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 76, Las Vegas 62
Chicago 86, Atlanta 79
Washington 78, Los Angeles 68
Minnesota 76, Seattle 70
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
