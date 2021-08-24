On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 18 6 .750
Chicago 12 12 .500 6
New York 11 14 .440
Washington 9 14 .391
Atlanta 6 18 .250 12
Indiana 5 18 .217 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 17 7 .708
x-Seattle 18 8 .692
Minnesota 15 9 .625 2
Phoenix 13 10 .565
Dallas 10 14 .417 7
Los Angeles 10 14 .417 7

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 76, Las Vegas 62

Chicago 86, Atlanta 79

Washington 78, Los Angeles 68

Minnesota 76, Seattle 70

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

