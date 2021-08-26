Trending:
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 19 6 .760
Chicago 12 12 .500
New York 11 15 .423
Washington 9 15 .375
Atlanta 6 19 .240 13
Indiana 5 18 .217 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 18 7 .720
x-Seattle 18 8 .692 ½
Minnesota 15 9 .625
Phoenix 14 10 .583
Dallas 11 14 .440 7
Los Angeles 10 15 .400 8

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix 106, New York 79

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas 78, Atlanta 71

Dallas 82, Washington 77

Connecticut 76, Los Angeles 72

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Seattle, 7 p.m.

