WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Connecticut
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Chicago
|13
|12
|.520
|6
|New York
|11
|16
|.407
|9
|Washington
|9
|15
|.375
|9½
|Atlanta
|6
|19
|.240
|13
|Indiana
|5
|19
|.208
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|x-Seattle
|18
|9
|.667
|1½
|Minnesota
|15
|9
|.625
|3
|Phoenix
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Dallas
|11
|14
|.440
|7½
|Los Angeles
|10
|15
|.400
|8½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Friday’s Games
Phoenix 80, New York 64
Chicago 73, Seattle 69
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 87, Indiana 71
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments