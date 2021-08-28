On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 28, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 19 6 .760
Chicago 13 12 .520 6
New York 11 16 .407 9
Washington 9 15 .375
Atlanta 6 19 .240 13
Indiana 5 19 .208 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731
x-Seattle 18 9 .667
Minnesota 15 9 .625 3
Phoenix 15 10 .600
Dallas 11 14 .440
Los Angeles 10 15 .400

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Phoenix 80, New York 64

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Chicago 73, Seattle 69

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 87, Indiana 71

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|28 Blue Team Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine