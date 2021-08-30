On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 20 6 .769
Chicago 14 12 .538 6
New York 11 16 .407
Washington 10 15 .400
Atlanta 6 19 .240 13½
Indiana 5 19 .208 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 19 7 .731
x-Seattle 18 10 .643 2
Minnesota 15 9 .625 3
Phoenix 15 10 .600
Dallas 11 15 .423 8
Los Angeles 10 16 .385 9

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 107, Seattle 75

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sports News

