Woodruff scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Chicago

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (69-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-64, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.29 ERA, .89 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +185, Brewers -220; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Milwaukee will square off on Thursday.

The Cubs are 31-27 in home games in 2020. Chicago is slugging .390 as a unit. Willson Contreras leads the club with a .417 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 37-19 away from home. Milwaukee has slugged .391 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-0. Corbin Burnes earned his seventh victory and Omar Narvaez went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Jake Arrieta took his 11th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras leads the Cubs with 40 RBIs and is batting .226.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 106 hits and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .221 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Eric Lauer: (covid-19), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Josh Hader: (covid-19), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

