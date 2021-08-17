On Air: Innovation in Government
WTA Chicago 125 Results

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 1:27 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At XS Tennis Village

Chicago

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Chicago 125 at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Danka Kovinic (2), Montenegro, 6-3, 6-4.

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

