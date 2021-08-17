WTA Chicago 125 Results

Tuesday
At XS Tennis Village
Chicago
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Chicago 125 at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Danka Kovinic (2), Montenegro, 6-3, 6-4.
Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments