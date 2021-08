WTA Chicago 125 Results

Wednesday

At XS Tennis Village

Chicago

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Chicago 125 at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Claire Liu, United States, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Aldila Sutjiadi and Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 6-3, 6-0.

