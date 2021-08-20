WTA Chicago 125 Results

Friday
At XS Tennis Village
Chicago
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Friday from Chicago 125 at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Ann Li (3), United States, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Mona Barthel, Germany, and Yu-Chieh Hsieh, Taiwan, def. Kristina Mladenovic and Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 12-10.
