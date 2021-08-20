On Air: Agency in Focus
Sports News

WTA Chicago 125 Results

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 1:45 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

At XS Tennis Village

Chicago

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Friday from Chicago 125 at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Ann Li (3), United States, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Mona Barthel, Germany, and Yu-Chieh Hsieh, Taiwan, def. Kristina Mladenovic and Clara Burel, France, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 12-10.

