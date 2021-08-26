On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Chicago Women’s Open Results

August 26, 2021 12:11 pm
Thursday

At XS Tennis Village

Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Chicago Women’s Open at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alize Cornet (9), France, def. Marketa Vondrousova (5), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya (4), Japan, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (2), Taiwan, walkover.

