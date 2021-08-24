WTA Cleveland Championships Results

Tuesday

At Flats West Bank

Cleveland

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Cleveland Championships at Flats West Bank (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Magda Linette (6), Poland, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.

