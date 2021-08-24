On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Cleveland Championships Results

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 1:51 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Flats West Bank

Cleveland

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Cleveland Championships at Flats West Bank (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Magda Linette (6), Poland, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games