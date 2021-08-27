WTA Cleveland Championships Results

Friday
At Flats West Bank
Cleveland
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CLEVELAND (AP) _ Results Friday from Cleveland Championships at Flats West Bank (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Magda Linette (6), Poland, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Anett Kontaveit (2), Estonia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo (7), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Sania Mirza, India, and Christina McHale, United States, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Catherine Harrison, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (1), Japan, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Shelby Rogers (4), United States, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 10-7.
