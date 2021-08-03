On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Concord 125 Results

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 11:48 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At The Thoreau Club

Concord, Mass.

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CONCORD, MASS. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Concord 125 at The Thoreau Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Robin Anderson, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Magdalena Frech, Poland, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Usue Maitane Arconada, United States, def. Jamie Loeb, United States, 7-6 (11), 2-6, 6-4.

Katrina Scott, United States, def. Lauren Davis (5), United States, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, def. Victoria Duval, United States, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Storm Sanders (9), Australia, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Hsieh Su-wei (2), Taiwan, def. Ankita Raina, India, 6-2, 6-2.

Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-0, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Sophie Chang and Sophia Whittle, United States, def. Robin Anderson, United States, and Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian partnership