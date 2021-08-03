WTA Concord 125 Results

Tuesday
At The Thoreau Club
Concord, Mass.
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CONCORD, MASS. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Concord 125 at The Thoreau Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Robin Anderson, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Magdalena Frech, Poland, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Usue Maitane Arconada, United States, def. Jamie Loeb, United States, 7-6 (11), 2-6, 6-4.
Katrina Scott, United States, def. Lauren Davis (5), United States, 7-6 (1), 7-5.
Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, def. Victoria Duval, United States, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
Storm Sanders (9), Australia, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Hsieh Su-wei (2), Taiwan, def. Ankita Raina, India, 6-2, 6-2.
Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-0, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Sophie Chang and Sophia Whittle, United States, def. Robin Anderson, United States, and Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments