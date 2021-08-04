WTA Concord 125 Results

Wednesday
At The Thoreau Club
Concord, Mass.
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CONCORD, MASS. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Concord 125 at The Thoreau Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Madison Brengle (3), United States, def. Lulu Sun, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2.
Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Usue Maitane Arconada, United States, 6-3, 6-3.
Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, def. Greet Minnen (7), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.
Hsieh Su-wei (2), Taiwan, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-3, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Mona Barthel, Germany, and Ankita Raina, India, def. Lizette Cabrera and Maddison Inglis, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.
Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Tatjana Maria (3), Germany, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, and Chieh-Yu Hsu, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-3.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments