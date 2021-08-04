On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

WTA Concord 125 Results

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 12:37 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At The Thoreau Club

Concord, Mass.

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CONCORD, MASS. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Concord 125 at The Thoreau Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Madison Brengle (3), United States, def. Lulu Sun, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Usue Maitane Arconada, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, def. Greet Minnen (7), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Hsieh Su-wei (2), Taiwan, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Mona Barthel, Germany, and Ankita Raina, India, def. Lizette Cabrera and Maddison Inglis, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.

Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Tatjana Maria (3), Germany, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, and Chieh-Yu Hsu, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-3.

