WTA Concord 125 Results

Monday
At The Thoreau Club
Concord, Mass.
Purse: $115,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CONCORD, MASS. (AP) _ Results Monday from Concord 125 at The Thoreau Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Mariam Bolkvadze (1), Georgia, def. Sophie Chang, United States, 6-2, 6-1.
Robin Anderson (4), United States, def. Victoria Hu, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Victoria Duval, United States, def. Samantha Murray Sharan (7), Britain, 7-5, 6-4.
En Shuo Liang (8), Taiwan, def. Alexa Glatch, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Lulu Sun, Switzerland, def. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.
Greet Minnen (7), Belgium, def. Leonie Kung, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1.
Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Christina McHale (6), United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Grace Min, United States, def. Sophia Whittle, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
