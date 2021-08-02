On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Concord 125 Results

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 2:12 pm
< a min read
      

Monday

At The Thoreau Club

Concord, Mass.

Purse: $115,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CONCORD, MASS. (AP) _ Results Monday from Concord 125 at The Thoreau Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Mariam Bolkvadze (1), Georgia, def. Sophie Chang, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Robin Anderson (4), United States, def. Victoria Hu, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Victoria Duval, United States, def. Samantha Murray Sharan (7), Britain, 7-5, 6-4.

En Shuo Liang (8), Taiwan, def. Alexa Glatch, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Lulu Sun, Switzerland, def. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.

Greet Minnen (7), Belgium, def. Leonie Kung, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Christina McHale (6), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Grace Min, United States, def. Sophia Whittle, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

