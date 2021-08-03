WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

Tuesday
At San Jose State University
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Han Na-lae, South Korea, 6-4, 6-4.
Yulia Putintseva (8), Kazakhstan, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3.
Claire Liu, United States, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Zhang Shuai, China, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 10-3.
