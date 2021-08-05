Trending:
WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

August 5, 2021 7:10 pm
Thursday

At San Jose State University

San Jose, Calif.

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Yulia Putintseva (8), Kazakhstan, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Ellen Perez (3), Australia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

