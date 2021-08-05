WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

Thursday
At San Jose State University
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Yulia Putintseva (8), Kazakhstan, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Ellen Perez (3), Australia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments