WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

Saturday

At San Jose State University

San Jose, Calif.

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (2), Croatia, def. CoCo Vandeweghe and Caty McNally, United States, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).

