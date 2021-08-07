WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

Saturday
At San Jose State University
San Jose, Calif.
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (2), Croatia, def. CoCo Vandeweghe and Caty McNally, United States, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).
