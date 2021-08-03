WTA Winners Open Results

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 6:44 am
Tuesday

At Arenele BNR

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Winners Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Seone Mendez, Australia, def. Irina Fetecau (9), Romania, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.

Kristina Kucova (8), Slovakia, def. Cagla Buyukakcay, Turkey, 6-1, 6-1.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Viktoriya Tomova (7), Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-3.

Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, def. Briana Szabo, Romania, 6-2, 6-1.

