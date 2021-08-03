WTA Winners Open Results

Tuesday
At Arenele BNR
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Winners Open at Arenele BNR (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Seone Mendez, Australia, def. Irina Fetecau (9), Romania, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.
Kristina Kucova (8), Slovakia, def. Cagla Buyukakcay, Turkey, 6-1, 6-1.
Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Viktoriya Tomova (7), Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-3.
Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, def. Briana Szabo, Romania, 6-2, 6-1.
