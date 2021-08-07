On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yanks closer Chapman on injured list with elbow inflammation

LARRY FLEISHER
August 7, 2021 12:46 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees put closer Aroldis Chapman the 10-day injured list Saturday because of inflammation in his left elbow.

The Yankees announced the move shortly before playing Seattle.

Chapman didn’t get into the game Friday night when the Yankees used nine pitchers in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mariners. On Thursday, he threw 30 pitches and put two on before retiring Mitch Haniger on a warning track flyball for his 23rd save in 27 chances.

The hard-throwing lefty is 5-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 43 appearances this season. He lost his closer’s job after allowing three runs on July 4 in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets and had a 10.80 ERA in 15 appearances before returning to closing on July 20 against Philadelphia.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Since regaining his closer’s job, the 33-year-old Chapman has converted seven straight saves and has a 1.13 ERA in eight appearances.

To replace Chapman on the roster, Nick Nelson was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In four stints for the Yankees, Nelson is 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in 10 appearances, including two starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise