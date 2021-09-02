On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2-time major champ Simona Halep, coach Darren Cahill split

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 6:14 pm
< a min read
      

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep no longer will be coached by Darren Cahill.

Halep announced the split “after six wonderful years working together” via a Twitter post on Wednesday, saying that she and Cahill “have decided that it’s time to end our working relationship.”

Halep won the French Open in 2018, beating Sloane Stephens in the final, and Wimbledon in 2019, defeating Serena Williams in the final.

The Romanian, who turns 30 on Monday, also reached No. 1 in the rankings. She is No. 14 this week.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Halep lost in the fourth round of the U.S. Open this month. She missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics after tearing her left calf at the Italian Open in May.

In Wednesday’s social media post, Halep wrote: “Thank you D for everything, for making me a better tennis player and a better person.”

Cahill responded on Twitter, writing, “no, thank you Simo for allowing me to take an incredible ride on your journey with you” and calling Halep a “great player but most importantly, a great person and friend.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge