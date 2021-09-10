2022 World Cup Qualifying

|All Times EDT
|EUROPE
|Winners qualify
|Second-place teams advance to European playoffs
|along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portugal
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|4
|13
|Serbia
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|7
|11
|Luxembourg
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Ireland
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|8
|2
|Azerbaijan
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|9
|1
|Wednesday, March 24, 2021
|At Turin, Italy
Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0
Serbia 3, Ireland 2
|Saturday, March 27, 2021
|At Dublin
Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0
Serbia 2, Portugal 2
|Tuesday, March 30, 2021
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1
Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1
|Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021
|Wednesday, Sept. 1
|At Luxembourg
Luxembourg 2, Azerbaijan 1
|At São João da Venda, Portugal
Portugal 2, Ireland 1<.
|Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021
|At Dublin, Ireland
Ireland 1, Azerbaijan 1
Serbia 4, Luxembourg 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan 0, Portugal 3
Ireland 1, Serbia 1
Azerbaijan vs. Ireland, noon
Luxembourg vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.
Portugal vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m.
Serbia vs. Azerbaijan, 2:45 p.m.
Azerbaijan vs. Luxembourg, noon
Ireland vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m.
Luxembourg vs. Ireland, 2:45 p.m.
Portugal vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Spain
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|5
|13
|Sweden
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|9
|Greece
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|Kosovo
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|9
|4
|Georgia
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|9
|1
|Thursday, March 25, 2021
|At Granada, Spain
Spain 1, Greece 1
Sweden 1, Georgia 0
|Sunday, March 28, 2021
|At Tblisi, Georgia
Spain 2, Georgia 1
Sweden 3, Kosovo 0
|Wednesday, March 31, 2021
|At Thessaloniki, Greece
Greece 1, Georgia 1
Spain 3, Kosovo 1
|Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
|Thursday, Sept. 2
|At Batumii, Georgia
Kosovo 1, Georgia 0
Sweden 2, Spain 1
|Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021
|At Pristina, Kosovo
Kosovo 1, Greece 1
Spain 4, Georgia 0
|Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021
|At Athens, Greece
Greece 2, Sweden 1
Spain 2, Kosovo 0
Georgia vs. Greece, noon
Sweden vs. Kosovo, noon
Kosovo vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.
Sweden vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m.
Group B Georgia vs. Sweden, noon
Greece vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m.
Greece vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m.
Spain vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Italy
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|1
|14
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8
|Northern Ireland
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Bulgaria
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|5
|Lithuania
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|13
|0
|Thursday, March 25, 2021
|At Sofia, Bulgaria
Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1
Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0
|Sunday, March 28, 2021
|At Sofia, Bulgaria
Italy 2, Bulgaria 0
|At St. Gallen, Switzerland
Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0
|Wednesday, March 31, 2021
|At Vilnius, Lithuania
Italy 2, Lithuania 0
|At Belfast, Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0
|Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
|At Florence, Italy
Italy 1, Bulgaria 1
Northern Ireland 4, Lithuania 1
|Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021
|At Sofia, Bulgaria
Bulgaria 1, Lithuania 0
Switzerland 0, Italy 0
|Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021
|At Reggio Emilia, Switzerland
Italy 5, Lithuania 0
|At Belfast, Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland 0, Switzerland 0
Lithuania vs. Bulgaria, 9 a.m.
Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.
Bulgaria vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.
Lithuania vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m.
Italy vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m.
Northern Ireland vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m.
Northern Ireland vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.
Switzerland vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|3
|12
|Ukraine
|5
|0
|5
|0
|6
|6
|5
|Finland
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|5
|Bosnia-Herz.
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5
|6
|3
|Kazakhstan
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|8
|3
|At Helninki, Finland
Finland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2
France 1, Ukraine 1
|Sunday, March 28, 2021
|At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
France 2, Kazakhstan 0
Ukraine 1, Finland 1
|Wednesday, March 31, 2021
|At Sarajevo, Bosnia
France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0
Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1
|Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021
|At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 2, Ukraine 2
France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1
|Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021
|At Helsinki, Finland
Finland 1, Kazakhstan 0
Ukraine 1, France 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
|At Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina
Bosnia-Herzegovina 2, Kazakhstan 2
France 2, Finland 0
Kazakhstan vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 9 a.m.
Finland vs. Ukraine noon
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Finland, 9 a.m.
France vs. Kazakhstan, 2:45 p.m.
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.
Finland vs. France, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Belgium
|6
|5
|1
|0
|21
|4
|16
|Czech Republic
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|7
|Wales
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|7
|Belarus
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|15
|3
|Estonia
|4
|0
|1
|3
|6
|15
|1
|Wednesday, March 24, 2021
|At Leuven, Belgium
Belgium 3, Wales 1
Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2
|Saturday, March 27, 2021
|At Minsk, Belarus
Belarus 4, Estonia 2
|At Prague, Czech Republic
Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1
|Tuesday, March 30, 2021
|At Leuven, Belgium
Belgium 8, Belarus 0
Wales 1, Czech Republic 0
|Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
|At Ostrava, Czech Republic
Czech 1, Republic Belarus 0
Belgium 5, Estonia 2
|Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021
|At Kazan, Russia
Wales 3, Belarus 2
Belgium 3, Czech Republic 0
|Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021
|At Kazan, Russia
Belgium 1, Belarus 0
Wales 0, Estonia 0
Czech Republic vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.
Estonia vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.
Belarus vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m.
Estonia vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.
Faeroe Islands vs. Scotland, 2:45 p.m.
Israel vs. Moldova, 2:45 p.m.
Belgium vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m.
Wales vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.
Czech Republic vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m.
Wales vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m.
MORE
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments