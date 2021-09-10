On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

2022 World Cup Qualifying

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021
3 min read
      
All Times EDT
EUROPE
Winners qualify
Second-place teams advance to European playoffs
along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portugal 5 4 1 0 11 4 13
Serbia 5 3 2 0 12 7 11
Luxembourg 4 2 0 2 5 8 6
Ireland 5 0 2 3 5 8 2
Azerbaijan 5 0 1 4 3 9 1
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
At Turin, Italy

Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 3, Ireland 2

Saturday, March 27, 2021
At Dublin

Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 2, Portugal 2

Tuesday, March 30, 2021
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1

At Luxembourg

Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021
Wednesday, Sept. 1
At Luxembourg

Luxembourg 2, Azerbaijan 1

At São João da Venda, Portugal

Portugal 2, Ireland 1<.

Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021
At Dublin, Ireland

Ireland 1, Azerbaijan 1

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 4, Luxembourg 1

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan 0, Portugal 3

At Dublin, Ireland

Ireland 1, Serbia 1

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Azerbaijan vs. Ireland, noon

Luxembourg vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Portugal vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m.

Serbia vs. Azerbaijan, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Azerbaijan vs. Luxembourg, noon

Ireland vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

Luxembourg vs. Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

Portugal vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Spain 6 4 1 1 13 5 13
Sweden 4 3 0 1 7 3 9
Greece 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
Kosovo 5 1 1 3 3 9 4
Georgia 5 0 1 4 2 9 1
Thursday, March 25, 2021
At Granada, Spain

Spain 1, Greece 1

At Stockholm

Sweden 1, Georgia 0

Sunday, March 28, 2021
At Tblisi, Georgia

Spain 2, Georgia 1

At Pristina, Kosovo

Sweden 3, Kosovo 0

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
At Thessaloniki, Greece

Greece 1, Georgia 1

At Seville, Spain

Spain 3, Kosovo 1

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
Thursday, Sept. 2
At Batumii, Georgia

Kosovo 1, Georgia 0

At Stockholm

Sweden 2, Spain 1

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021
At Pristina, Kosovo

Kosovo 1, Greece 1

At Badajoz, Spain

Spain 4, Georgia 0

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021
At Athens, Greece

Greece 2, Sweden 1

At Pristina, Kosovo

Spain 2, Kosovo 0

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Georgia vs. Greece, noon

Sweden vs. Kosovo, noon

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Kosovo vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.

Sweden vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Group B Georgia vs. Sweden, noon

Greece vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

Greece vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m.

Spain vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 6 4 2 0 12 1 14
Switzerland 4 2 2 0 4 1 8
Northern Ireland 4 1 2 1 4 3 5
Bulgaria 5 1 2 2 3 6 5
Lithuania 5 0 0 5 1 13 0
Thursday, March 25, 2021
At Sofia, Bulgaria

Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1

At Parma, Italy

Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0

Sunday, March 28, 2021
At Sofia, Bulgaria

Italy 2, Bulgaria 0

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
At Vilnius, Lithuania

Italy 2, Lithuania 0

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
At Florence, Italy

Italy 1, Bulgaria 1

At Vilnius, Lithuania

Northern Ireland 4, Lithuania 1

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021
At Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria 1, Lithuania 0

At Basel, Switzerland

Switzerland 0, Italy 0

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021
At Reggio Emilia, Switzerland

Italy 5, Lithuania 0

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 0, Switzerland 0

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Lithuania vs. Bulgaria, 9 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Bulgaria vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

Lithuania vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Italy vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m.

Northern Ireland vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

Northern Ireland vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Bulgaria, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 6 3 3 0 8 3 12
Ukraine 5 0 5 0 6 6 5
Finland 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
Bosnia-Herz. 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
Kazakhstan 5 0 3 2 5 8 3
At Helninki, Finland

Finland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 1, Ukraine 1

Sunday, March 28, 2021
At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

France 2, Kazakhstan 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Finland 1

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
At Sarajevo, Bosnia

France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021
At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 2, Ukraine 2

At Strasbourg, France

France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1

Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021
At Helsinki, Finland

Finland 1, Kazakhstan 0

At Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, France 1

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
At Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina 2, Kazakhstan 2

At Lyon, France

France 2, Finland 0

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Kazakhstan vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 9 a.m.

Finland vs. Ukraine noon

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Finland, 9 a.m.

France vs. Kazakhstan, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.

Finland vs. France, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 6 5 1 0 21 4 16
Czech Republic 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
Wales 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
Belarus 5 1 0 4 6 15 3
Estonia 4 0 1 3 6 15 1
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 3, Wales 1

At Tallinn, Estonia

Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2

Saturday, March 27, 2021
At Minsk, Belarus

Belarus 4, Estonia 2

At Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1

Tuesday, March 30, 2021
At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 8, Belarus 0

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 1, Czech Republic 0

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
At Ostrava, Czech Republic

Czech 1, Republic Belarus 0

At Tallinn, Estonia

Belgium 5, Estonia 2

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021
At Kazan, Russia

Wales 3, Belarus 2

At Brussels

Belgium 3, Czech Republic 0

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021
At Kazan, Russia

Belgium 1, Belarus 0

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 0, Estonia 0

Friday, Oct. 8, 2010

Czech Republic vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.

Estonia vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

Belarus vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m.

Estonia vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Faeroe Islands vs. Scotland, 2:45 p.m.

Israel vs. Moldova, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

Belgium vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m.

Wales vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Czech Republic vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m.

Wales vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m.

