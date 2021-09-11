Akin scheduled to start for Baltimore against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (77-63, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-94, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8, 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (2-8, 7.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +190, Blue Jays -235; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Toronto will square off on Saturday.

The Orioles are 22-46 on their home turf. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Blue Jays are 38-33 in road games. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .603.

The Orioles won the last meeting 6-3. Conner Greene earned his first victory and Mullins went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Julian Merryweather took his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 64 extra base hits and is batting .301.

Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 76 extra base hits and is slugging .548.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .282 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

