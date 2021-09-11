On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Alabama CBs Jobe, Armour-Davis sidelined for Mercer game

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 4:29 pm
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis didn’t start the game with Mercer on Saturday.

Jobe was spotted in street clothes for the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s home debut against the FCS team. It wasn’t clear why the pair weren’t available.

Neither went through pre-game warmups.

Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry, one of Alabama’s top recruits in the latest class, started opposite junior Marcus Banks.

An Alabama spokesman said coach Nick Saban would address their status after the game.

